Today's Horoscope – April 26, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 April 2024, 18:00 IST
Aries
Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. At home, tempers are flying, and everyone is in a combative mood, so step back to ensure peace.
Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
You have the gift of the gab and the ability to motivate others. Due to your prowess with words, you could gather quite a fan following. Remain easy-going but don't let anyone take you for granted today.
Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 8
Gemini
An older family member is taking up much of your time. Your caring and attentive attitude towards the elderly is winning you admirers, and someone may have a secret crush on you! An unexpected excursion surprises you; consider combining pleasure with work by taking your loved one along.
Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
Avoid making hasty decisions. Self-deception about relationships can be a challenge. You might experience emotional ups and downs. Relax and trust that taking needed rest will be beneficial.
Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 6
Leo
Stay mellow and avoid letting relatives or friends cause friction with your partner. This is a good time to identify obstacles preventing you from achieving your goals.
Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 4
Virgo
Romance is active; you're attracting attention from the opposite sex. Financial gains are possible. Face fears of moving forward and making changes.
Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 9
Libra
Avoid being too dogmatic in your ideas; keeping an open mind can enrich your life. Seek balance.
Colour: Opal
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
Keep private life issues from becoming public. Avoid sharing problems widely. Be mindful of speaking impulsively.
Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
Be discerning; not everything is as it seems. Take time to gather facts before making decisions, especially in matters of love.
Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn
Strike a balance between work and leisure. Address loose ends to reduce stress and improve routines.
Colour: Jade
Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius
Enjoy a favourable alignment of planets for romance. Be open to new faces and opportunities in love.
Colour: Buff
Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
Assert yourself and communicate openly. Avoid rushing into decisions in matters of love; gather all facts first.
Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 5