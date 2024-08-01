Today's Horoscope – August 1, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 31 July 2024, 18:42 IST
Aries
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Colour: Plum Number: 4
Taurus
You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress.
Colour: Cream Number: 8
Gemini
Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course.
Colour: Magenta Number: 6
Cancer
If you belong to a group, you may be given a leadership role. Studying, reading and bookkeeping are accented. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally.
Colour: Mauve Number: 3
Leo
A sentimental journey could leave you feeling terrible - you realize you guessed right all along. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Colour: Silver Number: 5
Virgo
You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings.
Colour: Emerald-green Number: 2
Libra
The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Renegotiate career deals. A time when you can get in touch with the deeper part of your nature and your psychic abilities are enhanced.
Colour: Lavender Number: 4
Scorpio
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place.
Colour: Gold Number:7
Sagittarius
A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Keep a low profile.
Colour: Blue Number: 1
Capricorn
Gathering information about the past or meeting a friend from the past, secret travel possible today. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work.
Colour: Ash Number: 9
Aquarius
Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.
Colour: Cream Number: 5
Pisces
Energy can be intense during this period. You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive.
Colour: White Number: 6
Amara Ramdev