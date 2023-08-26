Home
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Monthly
Yearly
Today's Horoscope – August 26, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 August 2023, 18:30 IST
Aries
Change is part of life. Instead of brooding, be more positive – Jupiter’s aspect brings luck and fortune. Attending cultural events such as an art show or a play is favoured. Colour: Mauve | Number: 9
Taurus
Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high. You are in demand, so enjoy. You&#39;ll make new contacts which can enable you to make the kind of crossover you&#39;ve previously only ever dreamed of. Colour: Indigo | Number: 2
Gemini
Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. A new romance or a revitalization of a current one perks you up today. Colour: Pink | Number: 7
Cancer
Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. you’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Colour: Silver | Number:6
Leo
Perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Colour: Peach | Number:3
Virgo
A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Colour: Sapphire | Number: 4
Libra
You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Career matters are frustrating Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Colour: Maroon | Number: 2
Scorpio
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Colour: indigo | Number: 5
Sagittarius
Your relationship is in a state of flux and open mindedness and honesty are needed at this hour. Be alert for evasive or deceptive statements at work today. Colour: ochre | Number: 8
Capricorn
Domestic matters take your time and attention. You may be invited to a special affair. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. Colour: violet | Number: 4
Aquarius
Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. A family member may be moody. Splurge on that special gift today. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A boss or an authority figure is impressed with you. Colour: Tan | Number: 7
Pisces
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Colour: Mango | Number: 1
DH Web Desk
