Today's Horoscope – August 28, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 August 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20)
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it's time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Copper
Number: 8
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21)
A response from that special one is indicated. An old issue that you thought was resolved may crop up now. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you today; get out and discover them for yourself.
Colour: Red
Number: 5
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21)
You can excel where you’ve failed before if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don’t let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22)
Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Keep your cool. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities.
Colour: White
Number: 6
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21)
Parents or an older relative take up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress.
Colour: Purple
Number: 3
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23)
You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress.
Colour: Cream
Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23)
Nothing is what it seems in love, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails.
Colour: Magenta
Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22)
It seems that responsibilities which should have fallen to others have fallen in your lap, and in the process, you are left overworked and exhausted. Better career options come your way.
Colour: Amethyst
Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22)
Saturn hands you the gift of clear vision, and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. You are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Colour: Amber
Number: 1
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20)
Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations should be avoided. Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Be discreet about any information you uncover. Children bring joy.
Colour: Orange
Number: 2
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19)
Your personal charm and magnetism make you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration, and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today.
Colour: Cerise
Number: 4
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20)
Romance, humor, and imagination are heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading.
Colour: Crimson
Number: 5