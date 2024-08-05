Today's Horoscope – August 5, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Aries
A windfall or legacy may come through. Emotional issues or personal problems may drag you down today. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Colour: Maroon Number: 5
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Romance blooms. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. A very unusual connection can be made today. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Colour: Blue Number: 2
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Gemini
Siblings cause anxiety. Family outing or short pleasure trip can happen today. Visitors are likely to drop by. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered.
Colour: Lilac Number: 7
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Cancer
A secret affair is telling on you emotionally. It is good to put your cards on the table, and listen to what your partner has to say. Love shall triumph in the end!
Colour: Mauve Number: 3
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Leo
You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story!
Colour: Chocolate Number: 6
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Virgo
You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.
Colour: Coral Number: 4
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Libra
You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Amethyst Number: 7
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Scorpio
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Colour: Garnet Number: 9
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Sagittarius
Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. Colour: Ivory Number: 1
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Capricorn
You are careful with money, but it works both ways. Your sense of humour carries you through a sticky patch. A day to express your emotions, get what you want and follow you heart.
Colour: Aqua-green Number: 3
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Aquarius
A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract.
Colour: Indigo Number: 8
04 August 2024, 18:32 IST
Pisces
Your dreamy disposition is attractive, but at work a more practical approach will help. You will accomplish much today, if you are not stubborn or proud.
Colour: Honey Number: 6