Today's Horoscope - August 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 August 2023, 02:13 IST
Aries
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may
be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happyending! Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 4
Taurus
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain
person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 7
Gemini
This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really
feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 6
Leo
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older
or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo
A disappointment or setback you have experienced has made it
hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 8
Libra
The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms- so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress is apparent. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome.
Home- life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces
Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood.
Lucky Colour: Lotus-pink. Lucky Number: 6
