Today's Horoscope - January 25, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 January 2024, 18:55 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20) : Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships.
Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You will manage to complete an important project . Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.
Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit will bring greater popularity with your peers. Travel plans take shape and you could embark on a pilgrimage that will give you a transformational experience.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 2
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): you need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved.
Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You may make a decision that will change your living conditions. Clear up pending domestic chores .If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. It is time to resolve past issues and move forward without any baggage.
Lucky Colour: gold Lucky Number: 8
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Sky-blue Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today.
Lucky Colour: silver Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast.
Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky colour: Sapphire Lucky Number: 9
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow , it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Colour: mustard Lucky number: 2
DH Web Desk