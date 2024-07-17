Today's Horoscope – July 17, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 July 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20):
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky Colour: Copper
Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21):
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21):
You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22):
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Lucky Colour: Sea-Green
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21):
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23):
You've sorted out so much in your life recently. Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 9
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23):
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22):
Avoid being self-critical in career matters. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. The moon gives the introspective and dreamy Piscean a break and a propensity for growth.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22):
Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you!
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20):
A lack of support or understanding makes you insecure. Keep communication lines open in close relationships. Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends.
Lucky Colour: Jade
Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19):
Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20):
Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood.
Lucky Colour: Chocolate
Lucky Number: 8
Amara Ramdev