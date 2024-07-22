Today's Horoscope – July 22, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 July 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues.
Lucky Colour: Jade
Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past.
Lucky Colour: Sea-green
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top.
Lucky Colour: Emerald
Lucky Number: 7
Cancer
There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't
overreact or go overboard.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 3
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you
might be overreaching.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk- taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 8
Libra
Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 2
Scorpio
What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Lucky Colour: pearl
Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have
unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 8
Amara Ramdev