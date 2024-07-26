Home
Today's Horoscope – July 27, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 July 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky colour: Copper Lucky number: 2
Taurus
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 5
Gemini
You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 3
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky colour: Lemon Lucky number: 8
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 6
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 4
Libra
It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 9
Scorpio
Take care of your general health. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Career-wise, a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Lucky colour: Ash Lucky number: 1
Sagittarius
Female associates/colleagues/authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Past traumatic relationships have left you feeling isolated and unhappy. Do not carry past baggage and look forward to some interesting encounters soon. Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 5
Capricorn
This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky colour: Caramel Lucky number: 3
Aquarius
You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched. Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 2
Pisces
Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mood, and travel plans look exciting. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky number: 6
