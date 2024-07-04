Today's Horoscope – July 4, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 July 2024, 19:01 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance.
Colour: Amber Number: 1
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending!
Colour: Gold Number: 8
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.
Colour: Maroon Number: 7
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged.
Colour: Mango Number: 4
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Colour: Fuchsia: Number: 9
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Bronze Number: 5
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 2
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So, stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
colour: Ivory Number: 6
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Colour: pearl Number: 3
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Colour: Honey Number: 4
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Colour: Lavender Number: 1
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You are getting worked-up over trivial non-issues. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.
Colour: Tan Number: 2
Amara Ramdev