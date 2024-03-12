Today's Horoscope – March 12, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level.
Colour: Fuchsia Number: 4
Taurus
Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations.
Colour: Garnet Number: 5
Gemini
You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level.
Colour: Plum Number: 2
Cancer
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Cream Number: 3
Leo
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Colour: Blue Number:8
Virgo
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 6
Libra
This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Colour: Caramel Number: 7
Scorpio
You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched.
Colour: Maroon Number: 9
Sagittarius
Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Colour: Wine Number: 1
Capricorn
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Colour: Aqua-green Number: 2
Aquarius
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Colour: Yellow Number: 6
Pisces
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Colour: Orange Number: 5
