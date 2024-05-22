Today's Horoscope – May 22, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated.
Colour: Cream Number: 7
Taurus
You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today.
Colour: Coffee Number: 2
Gemini
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 3
Cancer
There is a balance due to you, and it has been due for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard.
Colour: Lime-green Number: 5
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you
might be overreaching.
Colour: Beige Number: 6
Virgo
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Colour: Red Number: 8
Libra
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Colour: Amber Number: 4
Scorpio
Colour: Tan Number: 9
Sagittarius
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Colour: Magenta Number: 3
Capricorn
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Colour: Mustard Number: 1
Aquarius
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Colour: Saffron Number: 8
Pisces
If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Colour: Purple Number: 5
