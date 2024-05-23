Today's Horoscope – May 23, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 May 2024, 18:52 IST
Aries
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise regime.
Colour: Honey Number: 4
Taurus
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Beige Number: 2
Gemini
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Colour: Lavender Number: 3
Cancer
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new.
Colour: Cream Number: 8
Leo
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again.
Colour: Copper Number: 6
Virgo
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones.
Colour: Orange Number: 5
Libra
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past.
Colour: Sea- green Number: 9
Scorpio
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And, don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts.
Colour: Ivory Number: 1
Sagittarius
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending!
Colour: Indigo Number: 7
Capricorn
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Colour: Tan Number: 4
Aquarius
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Colour: Pista-green Number: 8
Pisces
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Colour: Amber Number: 2
DHNS