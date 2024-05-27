Today's Horoscope – May 27, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 May 2024, 18:51 IST
Aries
You'll make major decisions about property or residential concerns. Talks with business advisers are beneficial this is a good period to seek employment, new job or work project. Colour: Opal; Number: 7
Taurus
Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody, and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated. Colour: White; Number: 3
Gemini
You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Positive feelings and high self-confidence make today productive. Colour: Cream; Number:2
Cancer
You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: Brown; Number: 6
Leo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour: Fuchsia; Number: 5
Virgo
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: Bronze; Number: 8
Libra
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Colour: Opal; Number: 3
Scorpio
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Colour: Turquoise; Number: 6
Sagittarius
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Chocolate; Number: 9
Capricorn
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Colour: Brown; Number: 1
Aquarius
Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Colour: Crimson; Number: 5
Pisces
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Colour: Peach; Number: 8
DHNS