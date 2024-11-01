Today's Horoscope – November 1, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 31 October 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make.
Lucky Colour: Ruby-red
Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Be more objective rather than emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Time to catch up with a friend you neglected. Your special one is ready to make a commitment. A sibling proves irksome. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 21 - Jul 22): Exploring a museum exhibit can inspire a newfound appreciation for history. Stepping out of your comfort zone may lead to personal growth. Lending an ear to a colleague might pave the way for deeper connections.
Lucky Colour: Pearl
Lucky Number: 6
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 22): Tackling a challenging puzzle could sharpen your cognitive skills. Volunteering at a local shelter may fill your heart with gratitude. Savoring a homemade dessert might ignite the simple joys of life.
Lucky Colour: Ruby
Lucky Number: 4
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 23 - Sep 22): Embarking on a short weekend getaway can rejuvenate your spirit. Penning down your thoughts might lead to introspective revelations. A casual chat over coffee with an old classmate may reignite fond memories.
Lucky Colour: Topaz
Lucky Number: 9
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): A trip abroad is on the cards. Don’t take your love/spouse for granted. A new job or promotion is likely today. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from.
Lucky Colour: Navy-blue
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Hold your ground and push for success today. An overseas letter or associate may unsettle you. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today, so stop your people-pleasing attitude.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Today will be hectic. Domestic chores take up all your time. A good friend proves troublesome. Take gossip with a pinch of salt, and you’ll avoid falling out with close ones.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Your personal charm and magnetism make you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled, but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner, who seems to be in confrontational mode.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Amara Ramdev