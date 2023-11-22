Today's Horoscope – November 22, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 November 2023, 18:50 IST
Aries
Listen to subtle cues from your body, and consider adopting a gentler pace. Plans made with a long-term perspective will lead to more favourable outcomes. Strive for a balanced and measured approach in your communication for optimal results. Colour: Olive-green. Number:3
1 hour ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Practicality is your ally, but be prepared for the natural ebb and flow of life. Relationship dynamics may fluctuate, presenting both challenges and opportunities for growth. Take a moment to reassess your priorities and navigate through uncertainties with a steady hand. Colour: Azure blue. Number:8.
1 hour ago
Gemini
Delve into the details of your endeavours, ensuring a comprehensive understanding. While your energy is high, channel it positively to prevent unnecessary flare-ups. Colour: Magenta. Number: 5.
1 hour ago
Cancer
Communication is pivotal, maintaining an open dialogue with loved ones. Strive for a balance between self-expression and receptivity to others. A touch of indulgence can bring joy; allow yourself to unwind and savour life's pleasures. Colour: Coral pink Number: 7
1 hour ago
Leo
Trust your instincts, as not everyone may be transparent in their dealings. Step out of your comfort zone, reveal your authentic self, and witness positive outcomes. Embrace assertiveness without aggression. Colour: Purple. Number 2.
1 hour ago
Virgo
Embrace novelty and explore uncharted territories. The planetary alignment lends a boost to your romantic life, making you a sought-after presence. Colour: Brown. Number:6
1 hour ago
Libra
Navigate change gracefully, maintaining diplomacy and discretion. Refrain from unnecessary interference in others' affairs. Colour: Ivory. Number: 4.
1 hour ago
Scorpio
Exercise caution in relying too heavily on commitments from others. Attend to the needs of sensitive family members, and an exciting travel opportunity may be on the horizon. Colour: Indigo. Number 9.
1 hour ago
Sagittarius
Celebrate the positive shifts in your relationships. Business transactions are favoured, and connecting with relatives brings satisfaction. Colour: Goldenrod. Number 1.
1 hour ago
Capricorn
Avoid stressful confrontations, letting your imagination flow freely. Practice diplomacy and discretion in your dealings with others. Colour: Steel blue. Number 7.
1 hour ago
Aquarius
Your leadership qualities shine, bringing deserved rewards for your hard work. Navigate personal, family, and home matters with a sense of responsibility. Colour: Amber. Number: 3.
1 hour ago
Pisces
Cultivate a fair and open-minded approach in your interactions, especially as communication may temporarily slow down. Deepen your connections by expressing your thoughts honestly. Colour: Peach. Number: 5