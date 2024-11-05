Today's Horoscope – November 5, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 November 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Not the time to be aggressive at work. For the straightforward Aries, diplomacy is difficult but it has to be acquired. New skills in work earn you respect. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today.
Lucky colour: Saffron
Lucky number: 7
Taurus
You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don’t take offense at comments made by co-workers.
Lucky colour: Mint-Green
Lucky number: 4
Gemini
Romance may be a little low-key today. Travel plans take shape, a trip abroad notwithstanding. You can expect opposition at work. Confronting a situation will cause misunderstandings.
Lucky colour: Peach
Lucky number: 6
Cancer
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don’t rely too much on other people’s commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 3
Leo
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can’t trust, and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 9
Virgo
You’ve been in a rut and need to do something that will help you break the pattern you’ve fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 5
Libra
A friend may turn against you, so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Lucky colour: Gold
Lucky number: 8
Scorpio
Your energy levels improve, and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you’ll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals.
Lucky colour: Amber
Lucky number: 2
Sagittarius
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past; make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change, and some premonitions may come true.
Lucky colour: Rose
Lucky number: 4
Capricorn
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Lucky colour: Aqua-Green
Lucky number: 1
Aquarius
You can excel where before you’ve failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 3
Pisces
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-togethers will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums. Children’s needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Lucky colour: Plum
Lucky number: 7
Amara Ramdev