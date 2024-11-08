Today's Horoscope – November 8, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 November 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 4
Taurus
The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships.
Lucky colour: Scarlet
Lucky number: 7
Gemini
Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Lucky colour: Mustard
Lucky number: 3
Cancer
A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 8
Leo
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour.
Lucky colour: Red
Lucky number: 6
Virgo
You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on their own. Use today to think things through. Lucky colour: Coffee
Lucky number: 5
Libra
Participating in a photography course may enhance your artistic vision. A heartwarming conversation with a sibling might strengthen family ties. Setting up a bird feeder could bring nature's beauty right to your window.
Lucky colour: Pale-Pink
Lucky number: 2
Scorpio
Exploring a historical documentary series can satiate your curiosity. A surprise visit to a museum might lead to fascinating discoveries. Testing a complex recipe can be a rewarding challenge.
Lucky colour: Violet
Lucky number: 1
Sagittarius
Planning a thematic dinner party might unleash your creative and culinary skills. Reading a travelogue could fuel dreams of future adventures. A spontaneous day trip with friends can strengthen your bonds.
Lucky colour: Rust-Orange
Lucky number: 7
Capricorn
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Workload and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today. Further your knowledge for an added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 9
Aquarius
A response from that special one is indicated. An old issue which you thought was resolved may crop up now. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today; get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky colour: Magenta
Lucky number: 6
Pisces
Put your efforts into work or money-making ventures rather than your emotional life. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Confronting your emotions today changes everything.
Lucky colour: Off-white
Lucky number: 1