Daily
Weekly
Today's Horoscope - October 11, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 October 2023, 21:00 IST
Aries
A financial windfall or unexpected legacy may come your way. Emotional challenges might weigh you down today. Evaluate relationships and let go of what no longer serves you. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 2
31 minutes ago
Taurus
Romance blossoms, but handle emotions with care. Unusual connections await; family issues find resolution when given space. Trust your instincts; new perspectives hold answers. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5
31 minutes ago
Gemini
Sibling tensions arise, but a family outing brings joy. Unexpected visitors and travel changes offer fresh opportunities. Trust your instincts; cancelled plans reveal better options. Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 3
31 minutes ago
Cancer
Put emotions aside; focus on targets. Minor frustrations pave the way for productivity. Embrace new challenges; opportunities knock. Trust your instincts; success follows. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6
31 minutes ago
Leo
Meaningful female relationships abound. Assistance comes from a woman. Children excel academically. Break from routines; embrace the new. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 4
31 minutes ago
Virgo
Address resentments; seek peace with authority figures. Trust your intuition; not all may be honest. Rely on instincts; they guide you true. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 8
31 minutes ago
Libra
Overseas trip beckons. Appreciate love; job shifts or promotions on the horizon. Take calculated risks; Mercury favors bold moves. Lucky Colour: Navy Lucky Number: 7
31 minutes ago
Scorpio
Stand firm; success follows. Overseas connections stir. Be authentic; not all will approve, and that’s alright. Be true to yourself. Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 9
31 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Hectic day; chores demand time. Disregard gossip; focus on trusted relationships. Balance your energy; avoid conflicts. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 2
31 minutes ago
Capricorn
Gather past info; secret travel likely. Be discreet at work; avoid unnecessary attention. Blend into the background for now. Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 5
31 minutes ago
Aquarius
Cautious in romance; balance time for family. Hard work pays off; ignore coworker comments. Trust your instincts; navigate challenges. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 1
31 minutes ago
Pisces
Intense energy surrounds. Manage debts; assertive communication helps. Romantic partner demands attention; be patient and understanding. Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 4
31 minutes ago
DH Web Desk
