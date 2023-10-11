Today's Horoscope - October 11, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 October 2023, 21:00 IST
Aries
A financial windfall or unexpected legacy may come your way. Emotional challenges might weigh you down today. Evaluate relationships and let go of what no longer serves you.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
Romance blossoms, but handle emotions with care. Unusual connections await; family issues find resolution when given space. Trust your instincts; new perspectives hold answers.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Sibling tensions arise, but a family outing brings joy. Unexpected visitors and travel changes offer fresh opportunities. Trust your instincts; cancelled plans reveal better options.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
Put emotions aside; focus on targets. Minor frustrations pave the way for productivity. Embrace new challenges; opportunities knock. Trust your instincts; success follows.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Leo
Meaningful female relationships abound. Assistance comes from a woman. Children excel academically. Break from routines; embrace the new.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 4
Virgo
Address resentments; seek peace with authority figures. Trust your intuition; not all may be honest. Rely on instincts; they guide you true.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 8
Libra
Overseas trip beckons. Appreciate love; job shifts or promotions on the horizon. Take calculated risks; Mercury favors bold moves.
Lucky Colour: Navy
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
Stand firm; success follows. Overseas connections stir. Be authentic; not all will approve, and that’s alright. Be true to yourself.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Hectic day; chores demand time. Disregard gossip; focus on trusted relationships. Balance your energy; avoid conflicts.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
Gather past info; secret travel likely. Be discreet at work; avoid unnecessary attention. Blend into the background for now.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
Cautious in romance; balance time for family. Hard work pays off; ignore coworker comments. Trust your instincts; navigate challenges.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 1
Pisces
Intense energy surrounds. Manage debts; assertive communication helps. Romantic partner demands attention; be patient and understanding.
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number: 4
DH Web Desk