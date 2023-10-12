Today's Horoscope - October 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 October 2023, 19:13 IST
Aries
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. A day to spend with friends, and quit worrying.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini
Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 1
Cancer
Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Play it cool and watch the day unfold.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 2
Virgo
You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 3
Libra
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner.
Lucky Colour: Garnet
Lucky Number:5
Scorpio
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive, and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn
Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 2
DH Web Desk