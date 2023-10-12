Home
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Today's Horoscope - October 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 October 2023, 19:13 IST
Aries
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little.  Lucky Colour: Maroon              Lucky Number: 7
2 hours ago
Taurus
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work.   A day to spend with friends, and quit worrying.   Lucky Colour:  Ivory           Lucky Number: 6
2 hours ago
Gemini
Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed Lucky Colour: Amber      Lucky Number: 1
2 hours ago
Cancer
Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Play it cool and watch the day unfold. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 8
2 hours ago
Leo
It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2
2 hours ago
Virgo
You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 3
2 hours ago
Libra
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Lucky Colour: Garnet Lucky Number:5
2 hours ago
Scorpio
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4
2 hours ago
Sagittarius
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive, and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts.                                           Lucky Colour:  Coffee               Lucky Number: 8
2 hours ago
Capricorn
Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive.      Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life.              Lucky Colour:  Beige   Lucky Number:  3
2 hours ago
Aquarius
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use.  Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6
2 hours ago
Pisces
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode.  Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 2
2 hours ago
DH Web Desk
