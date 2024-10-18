Today's Horoscope – October 18, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 October 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Navigating through a busy week, you might find solace in a quiet local park. A long-lost friend may reach out, offering warmth and nostalgia. Revisiting an old favourite recipe can be a gastronomic delight.
Lucky Colour: Coffee-brown
Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
Attending a community event could introduce you to inspiring local talents. Setting aside time for a digital detox might revitalize your mental energies. Engaging in a spontaneous act of kindness can bring unexpected joy.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 1
Gemini
Participating in a group meditation session may harmonize your inner vibes. An article in a magazine could provide the spark for a new hobby. A heart-to- heart with a family member might strengthen your bond.
Lucky Colour: Lemon
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains . Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 5
Leo
You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments
made by co-workers.
Lucky Colour: Mint
Lucky Number: 2
Virgo
Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive .
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while
afterwards.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number : 6
Capricorn
Avoid blowing situations out of proportion. Clear communication at work and home is vital. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.
Lucky Colour: Garnet
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius
A sense of achievement fills the day. Stay away from confrontations, especially with family or female associates. Beware of unpredictable and evasive individuals.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
Steer clear of risky adventures today. Your energy is intense, but be prepared for detractors. Focus on perfection in your work, as rivalry may be intense.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 1
Amara Ramdev