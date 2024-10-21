Today's Horoscope – October 21, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 October 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):
Success is possible if you handle personal and professional issues deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 5
Taurus
Taurus (Apr 21 - May 21):
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. Focus on health through diet and exercise.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 1
Gemini
Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):
Avoid blaming others for what has happened; take responsibility for your actions and accept the consequences. Make an all-out compromise!
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):
Your hard work is acknowledged, but don’t be overly critical of your friends today. Relax and take it easy. Financial gains might come from inheritances or trusts.
Lucky Colour: Amethyst
Lucky Number: 3
Leo
Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 21):
Dive into your work. Loved ones might test your patience, but your party spirit remains undiminished. Watch for workplace obstacles due to family or friend issues and envy from colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
Virgo (Aug 22 - Sep 23):
Your partner may be feeling down, so lend a listening ear. For singles, love is on the horizon. Domestic life could benefit from changes in your partnership.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 6
Libra
Libra (Sept 24 - Oct 23):
Now that communication channels are open, don’t clam up again. This is a profitable phase financially, with means to increase your income and new investments likely to be profitable.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):
Unexpected events may help you break free from confining situations and relationships. Today presents a chance to demonstrate your maturity. Impatience will be your worst enemy.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 22):
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much from you today. Focus on finances and stark reality. Discuss long-term plans regarding property and living conditions fully.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
Capricorn (Dec 23 - Jan 20):
A surprise is in store for you today, possibly in the form of an unexpected visitor. You can get your way by using your intellectual charm. Put your efforts into creativity.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 19):
You might make a surprising discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information by listening and observing.
Lucky Colour: Ginger
Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
Pisces (Feb 20 - Mar 20):
A positive day is ahead. A reunion with a loved one is possible, and you may host or be honored at a party. Be careful not to show your temper when dealing with your boss.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Amara Ramdev