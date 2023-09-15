Today's Horoscope – September 15, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 September 2023, 19:32 IST
Aries
An unexpected encounter today could bring about a lucrative deal. You have this capacity to be ahead of contemporary thoughts, which sometimes could make you feel isolated.
Lucky Colour: Blue.
Lucky Number: 6.
Taurus
Work pressure builds up, so take time off to chill and unwind. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Lucky Colour: Lilac.
Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.
Lucky Colour: Maroon.
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up.
Lucky Colour: Opal.
Lucky Number: 1.
Leo
Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low-profile and be a spectator- all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time.
Lucky Colour: Purple.
Lucky Number: 5
Virgo
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers.
Lucky Colour: Tan.
Lucky Number: 8.
Libra
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Lucky Colour: Pink.
Lucky Number: 4.
Scorpio
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky Colour: Topaz.
Lucky Number: 7.
Sagittarius
Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark.
Lucky Colour: Gold.
Lucky Number: 9.
Capricorn
Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Be discreet about any information you uncover. Children give joy.
Lucky Colour: Orange.
Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius
Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today.
Lucky Colour: Cerise
Lucky Number: 2
Pisces
Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading.
Lucky Colour: Crimson.
Lucky Number: 5
DH Web Desk