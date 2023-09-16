Today's Horoscope - September 16, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 September 2023, 18:55 IST
Aries
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 9
Taurus
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 6
Leo
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. Lucky Colour: Purple.
Lucky Number: 7
Virgo
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 4
Libra
You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio
Opportunities for friendship, pleasant associations, and enjoyable social interactions occur today. Financial transactions go smoothly. Communication with siblings or neighbours may be restricted. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius
Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees Overseas connections and travel benefit. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mo0d, and travel plans look exciting. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 7
