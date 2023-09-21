Today's Horoscope - September 21, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 September 2023, 01:11 IST
Aries
Consider taking up a new hobby to channel your energy. Work-related tasks will bring recognition but also create stress. Pay close attention to details today, they matter. Lucky Colour: Teal. Lucky Number: 11
Taurus
You may find an unexpected solution to a long-standing problem. Friendships are in focus; cherish the reliable ones. Be cautious while dealing with sensitive family issues. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 4.
Gemini
A surprise in your personal life may throw you off balance. Your multitasking abilities will come in handy at work. Take time for yourself amid the chaos. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 10
Cancer
Emotional wellness takes centre stage today. Professional commitments require a balanced approach. Someone from the past might reappear, sparking nostalgia. Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 13
Leo
Strive for harmony in your relationships. You might be givena leadership role at work; handle it wisely. Unplanned expenses may arise, so manage your finances carefully. Lucky Colour: Sapphire. Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
Delays in plans could make you anxious. Focus on nurturing relationships that matter. A piece of advice from a wise friend could prove invaluable. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 3
Libra
Time for a big windfall or financial gain. You have beengoing through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. A new phase begins. You are feeling sentimental and romantic. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio
Domestic matters are highlighted today, and a line of communication needs to be kept open between you and your partner. Finances are still budgetary. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
You may spend a lot of time with children and they give you a lot of joy. A travel plan begins to take shape. Leisure activities are heightened. Lucky Colour: Topaz. Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn
Investing time in a hobby will bring unexpected rewards. A diplomatic approach will ease tension at work. Contemplative moments offer valuable insights. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
Your networking skills will open doors. Consider reorganizing your living space for better energy flow. Listen to advice but make your own choices. Lucky Colour: Cerise. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
Your creative abilities will gain recognition. Exercise patience in financial matters. An evening of relaxation will rejuvenate your spirit. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 7
DH Web Desk