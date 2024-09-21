Today's Horoscope – September 21, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 September 2024, 18:33 IST
Aries
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with.
Colour: Beige Number: 2
Taurus
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.
Colour: Cream Number: 5
Gemini
Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 3
Cancer
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Now that you’ve set out your game plan, you will maximise your potential.
Colour: Maroon Number: 8
Leo
Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new, out with your comfort zone.
Colour: Green Number: 6
Virgo
Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation.
Colour: Pink Number: 7
Libra
Much emotional support and love comes from your significant-other. Curb grandiose ideas and keep it simple. Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble.
Colour: Ash Number: 4
Scorpio
A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around! Colour: Honey Number: 9
Sagittarius
Try not to get upset over misunderstandings. Working situations could seem very stressful. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today.
Colour: Beige Number: 1
Capricorn
Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. Try not to let daydreaming and distractions undermine your productivity. A family member may not see the merit of your ideas.
Colour: Sapphire Number: 3
Aquarius
Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you! Colour: Coral Number: 7
Pisces
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Colour: Pearl Number:5
Amara Ramdev