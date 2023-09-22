Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Today's Horoscope - September 22, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 September 2023, 22:32 IST
Aries
Professional achievements are on the horizon. Time spent outdoors will be invigorating. You will find joy in helping others today.Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 1
16 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
A change in routine will prove beneficial. Your intellectual curiosity will be piqued by a challenging project. Be cautious with impulsive spending. Lucky Colour: Rust. Lucky Number: 4
16 minutes ago
Gemini
You will excel in collaborative endeavours. A surprise visitor will brighten your day. You may discover a hidden talent. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 9
16 minutes ago
Cancer
A productive conversation clears up misunderstandings. Focus on self-care to boost your energy levels. A cultural event will expand your horizons. Lucky Colour: Rose. Lucky Number: 8
16 minutes ago
Leo
Your creative energy is peaking, making this an ideal time for artistic pursuits. You will navigate social complexities with ease, leaving a lasting impression. Consider financial planning to solidify your future goals. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 5
16 minutes ago
Virgo
The intellectual challenges you face will be stimulating rather than overwhelming. Strive for harmony in personal relationships; small gestures go a long way. Your discerning eye for detail may unveil an opportunity. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 1
16 minutes ago
Libra
Today favours negotiation and diplomatic dialogue. Your emotional intelligence will be your strongest asset in resolving conflicts. Creativesolutions will ease workplace tensions. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 6
16 minutes ago
Scorpio
Your analytical skills will come in handy when deciphering complex issues. Romantic aspirations could take an intriguing turn, rewarding emotional investment. Exercise caution in legal matters. Lucky Colour: Orange.Lucky Number: 7
16 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Your adventurous spirit is beckoning. A surprising interaction may open a new path for personal growth. Be wary of being overly optimistic in financial dealings. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 8
16 minutes ago
Capricorn
Your organizational skills will shine, creating ripples of efficiency. Embrace vulnerability in relationships; it may lead to unexpected intimacy. Weigh your words carefully in sensitive discussions. Lucky Colour: Pearl. Lucky Number: 3
16 minutes ago
Aquarius
A surge in intellectual curiosity will have you exploring new subjects. Your innovative ideas are gaining momentum, but maintain focus. The social landscape shifts in your favour. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 9
16 minutes ago
Pisces
Your empathetic nature will be a boon in social settings,making you a natural mediator. Creative endeavours flourish, potentially becoming more than just a hobby. Be mindful of setting boundaries. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 4
16 minutes ago
DH Web Desk
ADVERTISEMENT