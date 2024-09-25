Today's Horoscope – September 25, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 September 2024, 19:01 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Today is a good day for introspection. Reflect on past experiences to gain insight into your current situation. Embrace your creativity and consider pursuing a new hobby or passion project.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): You might find yourself at a crossroads today. Instead of blaming others, take charge of your choices and responsibilities. Embrace change and consider making a bold move in your career or personal life.
Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 8
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21):Trust your instincts and intuition today. Your ability to see beyond the surface can help you navigate complex situations. Don't be afraid to question the status quo and seek unconventional solutions.
Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky number: 3
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22):Expect a busy day filled with numerous tasks. Stay organized and prioritize your responsibilities. Take care of legal or financial matters that require attention. Remember to prioritize self-care to maintain your well-being.
Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 5
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Exciting developments are on the horizon in your professional life. Stay on top of your game, but be mindful of how your actions might affect others. Diplomacy and tact will help you navigate tricky situations.
Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Embrace your emotions today, Virgo. Balance your duties with self-care. Seek advice from trusted individuals if you're feeling overwhelmed. Trust that things will get better; patience is your strength.
Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue Lucky Number: 9
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): The day may reveal crucial insights about your so-called friends. Consider renegotiating career deals and tapping into your deeper nature and enhanced psychic abilities.
Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Steer clear of controversial subjects and maintain discretion. Seek assistance to complete ongoing projects, and keep your emotions in check for smoother outcomes.
Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number:7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): It’s a challenging day, and setting high expectations may lead to confrontations. Stay diplomatic and avoid unnecessary arguments. Avoid getting entangled in others' problems and maintain a low profile.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): An unexpected encounter could lead to a lucrative deal. Avoid overspending and cherish special outings to add zest to your relationships.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your hard work will be rewarded, and joy will come through friends. Consider a personal makeover, but steer clear of gambling and speculative ventures.
Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number:2
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Aim high, but stay grounded. Avoid controversies and maintain a low profile to ensure a smooth day. Checking onto a health spa will rejuvenate you and get you invigorated.
Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 4
Amara Ramdev