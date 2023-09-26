Today's Horoscope - September 26, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 September 2023, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 19): A challenging task may unexpectedly turn into a rewarding experience. By embracing flexibility, you'll navigate through unforeseen changes. Emphasize communication to enhance relationships at work and home.
Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Finding comfort in the familiar can be revitalizing, yet trying something new could surprise you pleasantly. Financial decisions made now will have lasting impacts. Prioritizing self-care will replenish your energy.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Exploring new hobbies or revisiting old ones can bring unexpected joy. Engaging in meaningful conversations will provide a deeper understanding of those around you. Trust your instincts when making decisions.
Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 1
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Investing time in nurturing your home space will boost your mental well-being. Connecting with distant family or friends may rekindle warm memories. Seek balance in your professional endeavours to maximize outcomes.
Lucky Colour: Coastal-Blue Lucky Number: 4
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 - Aug 22): Amplifying your creative pursuits will garner appreciation from unexpected quarters. Focusing on listening rather than speaking can open new avenues of understanding. Prioritize time with loved ones for a boost of happiness.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 23 - Sep 22): Organizing and decluttering your surroundings can elevate your productivity levels. Seeking knowledge in unfamiliar territories will enrich your perspective. Strengthening ties with colleagues can lead to collaborative successes. Lucky Colour: Umber Lucky Number: 5
Libra
LIBRA: (Sep 23 - Oct 22): Embracing compromise will lead to harmony in personal relationships. An unexpected journey may offer a fresh perspective on longstanding matters. Spending moments in solitude will rejuvenate your spirit.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 23 - Nov 21): Delving deep into personal projects can reveal hidden talents. Emotions may run high; channelling them productively will bring clarity. Engaging with mentors or wise figures can offer guidance in decision-making.
Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 21): Adventure beckons, whether in the form of travel or new learning experiences. Reconnecting with old allies can lead to fruitful collaborations. Expressing gratitude will attract positive vibes.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Focusing on long-term goals will provide a roadmap for success. Being open to feedback can foster growth in professional spheres. Cultivating mindfulness will enhance emotional well-being.
Colour: Lilac Number: 2
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Embracing innovative ideas can lead to breakthroughs in challenging situations. Strengthening community ties will bring a sense of belonging. Reflecting on personal values will guide actions and choices.
Colour: Periwinkle Number: 4
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Immerse yourself in artistic endeavours to find solace and inspiration. Dreams may hold meaningful messages, so pay attention. Engaging in acts of kindness will amplify inner peace and joy.
Colour: Honey Number: 7
DH Web Desk