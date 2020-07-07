Top 5 Zoom video conferencing app alternatives

In the times of Covid-19, modern lifestyle has seen a drastic transformation to a virtual form. Be it for online classes, meetings, or even just a simple call with friends or family, the use of video conferencing apps is inevitable. Zoom app has been in the market for several years, but it came into prominence during the world-wide lockdown due to the pandemic. The brand name became synonymous with video conference meetings among corporates and online teaching for students and teachers alike.

However, soon reports emerge that Zoom lacked proper user privacy protocols and also was prone to get hacked. Several governments around the world have cautioned citizens to go for alternatives to video conference. Following is a list of the five best alternatives to Zoom:

Google Meet

Doubling its user downloads in a span of 50 days, Google Meet has hit the mark of 100 million app installs. One of the most popular video conferencing apps, Google Meet is equipped with several inbuilt features like HD audio and video quality with minimum interruptions, option to share screen, and present pictures, documents, slides etc. With Google’s speech-to-text technology, users can follow along with real-time captions. The app also offers easy access to meetings, with just one click of the invite link. Further, Google policy ensures protection of user data as meeting videos are encrypted in transit and equipped with proactive anti-abuse measures.



Google Playstore Rating: 3.9 stars

Apple App store Rating: 1.9 stars

Microsoft Teams

With Microsoft Teams, users can instantly connect with colleagues or friends from almost anywhere. Teams allow users easy file editing and sharing, the ability to capture colleague’s attention by individual mention, and the option to customize notifications. Users can also save important conversations in chat. The chat facilities offer both private as well as group chat options, fully equipped with a search option to quickly find important information.



Google Playstore Rating: 4.4 stars

Apple App store Rating: 4.7 stars

Skype

One of the oldest telecommunications applications, Skype offers both video chat and voice calls to its users. It allows the sharing of pictures and videos straight from a device’s camera roll. Skype’s chat features can be livened up with emoticons and GIFs and images from the internet. Skype can also be used to send SMS messages all over the world and with the soon-to-be-released SMS Connect feature, users can reply to SMS messages on their phone via their laptop or PC.



Google Playstore Rating: 4.3 stars

Apple App store Rating: 4.5 stars

Twitch

Twitch is a live streaming service that offers gamers the option of broadcasting their skills to millions of other users. Online game enthusiasts can live stream themselves playing a variety of games or watch other users showcase their talents in Esport tournaments. The platform is also equipped with an option of live chat to let users voice their thoughts during a game. Users can also livestream any other content ranging from art demos to animal videos.



Google Playstore Rating: 4.6 stars

Apple App store Rating: 4.7 stars

Cisco Webex Meetings

Delivering over 6 million meetings a month, WebEx allows users seamless joining to meetings directly from calendar or customizable widget. Users can also enjoy hands free voice commands with Google Assistant and Google Home Hub in addition to scheduling meetings directly from the app. Video layouts allow easy customization and enhancing.



Google Playstore Rating: 4.2 stars

Apple App Store Rating: 4.3 stars

