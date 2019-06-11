Top budget phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in June 2019

Unlike other markets such as the US or Europe, you don't need to shell out a bomb to get the hands on a good phone in India. There are more than 150 brands vying to get a big slice in the world's second-biggest market, where more than 500 million people are yet to buy a touchscreen phone.

With so many choices, there is bound to be confusion among prospective consumers on which phone model to buy; to help you make an informed decision, DH lists top mobiles that offer well balanced specs-to-price ratio under Rs 10,000 price-bracket.

Redmi Note 7

6.3-inch full HD+ display with dot-notch design, 2.5D Glass cover, P2i water-splash proof coating (front & back)

Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core

3GB RAM + 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD)

Main: 12MP+2MP dual camera with LED flash

Front: 13MP AI selfie snapper

Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging support

Add-ons: Dual-SIM slots (type- nano), fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/GLONASS, FM Radio

Price: Rs 9,999

Samsung Galaxy M20:



Galaxy M20; picture credit: Samsung India



6.3-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) Infinity-V full HD+ display , more than 90-percent screen-to-body ratio, 409 ppi (pixels per inch), 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Android Oreo ( Android 9 Pie update released)

14nm class Samsung Exynos 7904 octa-core (1.8Ghz Cortex A73 x 2 + 1.6Ghz Cortex A53 x 6) + Mali-G71 MP2

3GB RAM + 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB storage)

Main: 13MP (F1.9 aperture) with Live Focus feature (to adjust blur effect)+ 5MP (with 120-degree) ultra-wide angle lens

Front: 8MP (F2.0 aperture) with in-display flash

Battery: 5,000mAh with fast charging. 10 minutes of charging offers 3 hours of video playing

Add-ons: Face unlock, fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM slots, Widevine L1 Certification and Dolby ATMOS

Price: Rs 9,990

Xiaomi Redmi 7



Xiaomi Redmi 7; picture credit; KVN Rohit/DH Photo



6.26-inch HD+ Dot Notch display

Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core

2GB/3GB RAM (933MHz LPDDR3) + 16GB/32GB storage (eMMC 5.1) + expandable up to 512GB via microSD

Main: 12MP + 2MP AI dual camera with LED flash

Front: 8MP AI selfie snapper

Battery: 4000mAh battery

Add-ons: 2+1 card (SIM 1+ SIM 2 + microSD) slots, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, GPS/GLONASS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio

Price starts Rs 7,999 (2GB RAM +16GB storage) & Rs 8,999 (3GB RAM +32GB storage)

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi 7 review

Redmi Y3



Xiaomi Redmi Y3; picture credit: KVN Rohit/DH Photo



6.26-inch HD+ (1520x720p) with 2.5D curved glass screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield

Redmi Y3 comes with P2i certification, meaning it can survive water splashes and also the rain

14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core with Adreno 506 GPU, 2GB/ 3GB RAM, 16GB/ 32GB storage and Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Main: Dual-primary camera — 12MP (with 1.12µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), AI scene detection, dual-LED flash and full HD 1080p video recording.

Front: 8MP selfie snapper with AI Portrait mode, AI beauty 4.0 and palm shutter.

4,000mAh battery

Add-ons: Dual-SIM slots, face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Price: Starts at Rs 9,999

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1



Zenfone Max Pro (M1); picture credit: Asus India



5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass cover, 18:9 aspect ratio

Android Pie

14nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core with Adreno 509

3GB RAM + 32GB storage (expandable up to 2TB)

Main: 13MP + 5MP with LED flash, phase detection autofocus, Artificial Intelligence (AI) scene detection, portrait mode, HDR

Front: 8MP with soft light LED flash

Battery: 5,000mAh

Add-ons: Three card slots ( SIM 1+ SIM 2+ microSD), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, fingerprint sensor, FM Radio

Price: Rs 8,499

Nokia 2.2 Android One



Nokia 2.2 Android One; picture credit; KVN Rohit/DH Photo



5.71-inch HD+ display with 400 nits brightness and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Android Pie ( Android Q update confirmed to be released by the end of 2019)

MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor

2GB RAM + 16GB storage/ 3GB RAM + 32GB storage

Back camera: 13MP with Autofocus, F2.2 aperture,1/3-inch lens, F2.2 aperture, LED flash, HDR (High Dynamic Range), panorama, support Google Lens, and time-lapse.

Front: 5MP with fixed focus, beautify apps, support face unlock

Battery: 3,000mAh

Price: Starts at Rs 6,999

Read more: Nokia 2.2 Android One first impression

Redmi 6A



Redmi 6A; picture credit: Xiaomi



5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) display, 295 ppi (pixels per inch), 1000:1 contrast

Android Oreo

MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor

2GB RAM + 16GB storage (expandable up to 256GB)

Main: 13MP with F2.2 aperture, PDAF, HDR, LED flash

Front: 5MP with HDR, HD video recording, face unlock, age recognition and more

Battery: 3,000mAh

Add-ons: Three card slots ( SIM 1+ SIM 2+ microSD), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, GPS/GLONASS

Price: Starts at Rs 5,999

