Top five alternatives to TikTok video app

Following the government ban of 59 Chinese apps including the famous video-sharing app TikTok, the need for alternatives has surfaced. The demand for substitute video creating apps has risen: which fledgling app will take TikTok’s place in India?

Top 5 alternative apps to TikTok:

1. Dubsmash

German-based app Dubsmash debuted in November 2014. One of the first apps of its kind, Dubsmash was initially very popular, garnering over 50 million downloads from users in 192 countries, including several celebrity profiles. The app allows users to record videos of themselves lip-syncing to various audio clippings of their choice. The app is available in 20 different languages, including Hindi.

Google Play rating: 4.2 stars

Apple Store rating:4.7 stars



Screen-grab of Dubsmash on Google Play store.



2. Triller

Sporting more than 23 million downloads, Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to take professional quality videos in a matter of seconds. Harboring plans to expand its AI technology and orient the platform towards talent discovery, Triller is a good alternative to the TikTok app.

Google Play rating:4.3 stars

Apple Store rating:4.7 stars



Screen-grab of Triller app on Google Play store.



3. Chingari

Dubbed “India’s alternative to TikTok”, the Chingari app is steadily rising in popularity as patriots scramble to find new ways to replace China made products. Boasting over 2.5 million downloads in the last month alone, Chingari offers all the features TikTok does and more.

Google Play rating:4.7 stars

Apple Store rating:4.2 stars



Screen-grab of Chingari app on Google Play store.



4. Mitron

The controversial Mitron app, which was initially seen as a formidable Indian rival to TikTok, had managed to gain 5 million users within the short span of weeks. However, it was shortly banned from Google Playstore for violation of content policies and spamming, but is now back up and running.



Screen-grab of Mitron app on Google Play store.



Google Play rating:4.5 stars

Apple Store rating:4.6 stars

5. Funimate

Advertised as a surprisingly fun way to create looping videos, the Funimate app is similar to TikTok and Likee, where users can create short videos and edit them with different filters and effects. More equipped for a young demographic, Funimate is especially popular amongst children.



Screen-grab of Funimate app on Google Play store.



Google Play rating:4.4 stars

Apple Store rating:4.7 stars