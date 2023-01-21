Tying the luxury knot

Abstract ways
This black silk abstract print tie by Off-White will make heads turn.
Price: Rs 32,000
Where: darveys.com
Logo love
This pointed tie from Prada comes with a embroidered logo of the company.
Price: Rs 31,701
Where: farfetch.com
Cartoon print
This Bulgari tie comes with a cartoon print, and is available in peach colour.
Price: Rs 30,000
Where: darveys.com
Super stripes
The striped silk tie from Zegna comes in violet colour.
Price: Rs 28,900
Where: luxe.ajio.com
Jacquard silk
Here's a coffee brown patterned jacquard silk tie from Gucci, which comes with the signature interlocking G logo. It is made in Italy.
Price: Rs 21,865
Where: farfetch.com
Embroidered marvel
This embroidered silk tie from Zegna can add a grand touch to any emsemble.
Price: Rs 20,800
Where: luxe.ajio.com
Pretty in pink
This classy Emporio Armani tie with a stylised printed pattern is made of silk.
Price: Rs 20,000
Where: luxury.tatacliq.com
Check out DH's latest videos
