Tying the luxury knot

Abstract ways

This black silk abstract print tie by Off-White will make heads turn.

Price: Rs 32,000

Where: darveys.com

Logo love

This pointed tie from Prada comes with a embroidered logo of the company.

Price: Rs 31,701

Where: farfetch.com

Cartoon print

This Bulgari tie comes with a cartoon print, and is available in peach colour.

Price: Rs 30,000

Where: darveys.com

Super stripes

The striped silk tie from Zegna comes in violet colour.

Price: Rs 28,900

Where: luxe.ajio.com

Jacquard silk

Here's a coffee brown patterned jacquard silk tie from Gucci, which comes with the signature interlocking G logo. It is made in Italy.

Price: Rs 21,865

Where: farfetch.com

Embroidered marvel

This embroidered silk tie from Zegna can add a grand touch to any emsemble.

Price: Rs 20,800

Where: luxe.ajio.com

Pretty in pink

This classy Emporio Armani tie with a stylised printed pattern is made of silk.

Price: Rs 20,000

Where: luxury.tatacliq.com