Update your Apple iPhone 5 soon or face service outage

There is no official figure of how many people still use the 2012-based iPhone 5S, but Apple has a serious message for these device owners.

Apple has released a special iOS 10.3.4 to the iPhone 5 series and if the device is not updated to the latest software before November 3 12:00 am UTC (5:30 am IST), users won't be able to use Apple Store, send an email, browse the internet on their mobile.

"Starting just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019,* iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing. This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019," Apple says on the product support page.

Here's how to install Apple iOS 10.3.4 update on your iPhone 5:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

If you miss the deadline, then you will no choice but to manually backup up the device via the PC and restore it back with the latest software.

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

