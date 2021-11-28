Virgo Daily Horoscope - November 29, 2021

  Nov 28 2021
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 00:02 ist

You’ve been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you’ve fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8 

 

