Virgo Daily Horoscope - September 28 2021

Virgo Daily Horoscope - September 28 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/associates. A junket possible. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position at work.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

