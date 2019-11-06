Vivo S5 features revealed ahead of launch

Key features of the much-awaited Vivo S5, which is expected to make the official debut later this month, has leaked online.

The new Vivo S5 has surfaced on the TENAA, a US equivalent of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website and as per the document, it will be coming in two variants--V1932T and V1932A.

There is very little difference between the two except for the camera specifications. They are expected to come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Under-the-hood, Vivo S5 series will house Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with Android Pie-based Funtouch OS, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 4,010mAh battery.

As far as the primary camera is concerned, the V1932A is expected to ship with the Penta-camera (48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP+5MP) module. Whereas the V1932T, it is said to feature a triple snapper (48MP+8MP+5MP) on the back.

On the front, both the variants have the same 32MP selfie camera.

There is no word on the price of the device, but we don't have to wait for long, as the device is slated to officially launch on November 14 in China.

Vivo S5 vs competition:

Considering the specification, Vivo S5 will be competing with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X series, among others.

