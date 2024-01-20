Eurasian spoonbill
Wearing a robe of snowy white
On my beak a spot of yellow, very bright
My beak shaped like a utensil
I am the Eurasian spoonbill
I love to travel — Africa and Eurasia — my favorite destinations
Fish and small amphibians find a place in my gastric locations
I am multilingual, I speak in grunts, trumpet-ical noises and bill snap
So welcome me, the Eurasian spoonbill, give me a big clap!
Pratham Kakodkar, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka
---------------------
Regal
My favourite bird is an Eagle,
Its looks so regal.
With piercing eyes,
It looks glorious in the sky.
Its wings, like blades
Its mystery never fades
This bird is not evil.
Its peal call, ripples.
Thus, it’s my favourite bird,
and its fame will remain in the world
Joel Nicholas, 13
Mysuru, Karnataka
-------------------------------
Wonderful birds
With neon green and yellow feathers,
coconut found us through an adventure!
We found him on the road near a clinic,
My mom, optimistic, thought we could keep him
but our chances were slim.
A week later, we get a call from the vet
“ Keeping him is something you won’t regret!”
then he came home, and we got him a girlfriend.
Then something happened — something we could barely comprehend!
They had three chicks, small baby birds.
My family was so shocked — we couldn’t say a word
and that’s how we got all our wonderful birds!
Apsara Jayadev, 13
Bengaluru, Karnataka