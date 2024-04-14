Weekly Horoscope –April 14 to April 20, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 April 2024, 18:33 IST
Aries
Somewhere between love and hate lies confusion, misunderstanding and desperate hope. The misunderstandings and haziness of last week will continue and will only brew confusion. Use good communication and good intentions as tools to get away from the current state of chaos. This is a transient phase, and you should be able to alleviate this confusion with ease.
Advice: Communicate effectively.
Taurus
It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages. This is a tough phase from the point of view of love or married life and a phase which could be detrimental to your relationship. If you are right, you will alleviate 90% of the problems and the remaining problems could be handled by empathy and understanding. Communication will be the key to resolving misunderstandings this week.
Advice: Focus on your personal life.
Gemini
Develop an ‘attitude of gratitude’. Say thank you to everyone you meet for everything they do for you. This act of gratitude will not only help you resolve any misunderstandings but also help you gain goodwill in your network. This is an amazing week from a financial point of view and good speculative gains are foreseen.
Advice: Resolve misunderstandings.
Cancer
Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life. This is the week to be happy, socialise and spend good time with friends and family. A great week to go on a vacation or simply do cooking at home.
Advice: Socialise more.
Leo
The wheel that squeaks the loudest is the first to be replaced and you are not the sort who generally is the loudest in a group. This week can bring the worst of your personality and it’s up to you if you want to give in to the provocations that are happening at the workplace. Take good care of your health as minor ailments can jeopardise your peace.
Advice: Take care of your health.
Virgo
Imperfections are not inadequacies; they are reminders that we're all in this together. Trying to reach perfection and losing motivation during the process is not something that suits your mature and balanced mindset. The best you can do this week is to prioritize your goals and select what can be done, rather than what’s lucrative.
Advice: Prioritise your goals.
Libra
Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom. This is a good week to introspect about your life, make a note of your failures and successes and learn the lessons. What has worked in the past may not work in the future and it's only through meticulous introspection that you can plan your life goals.
Advice: Introspect more.
Scorpio
No matter how far wrong you've gone; you can always turn around. The week will bring the much-needed reality check in your life that something is not right. Do not hesitate to accept mistakes and take a step back, rather than rigidly continuing the wrong path or decisions. Take good care of your loved ones and ensure that you spend quality time with them.
Advice: Take care of your loved ones.
Sagittarius
Anger is a condition in which the tongue works faster than the mind. This week you should ensure that your mind is working faster than your tongue. There are high chances that your words will be construed negatively and can lead to misunderstandings and animosity. Do not let this high-action phase take a toll on your love life.
Advice: Control your anger.
Capricorn
Security is mostly a superstition. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. You are not born to live a boring monotonous job and although your current professional setup is highly stable and secure, you are missing the adrenaline rush. This is the right time to realise what’s missing in your life and make conscience efforts to bring about change in your life.
Advice: Focus on your professional life.
Aquarius
Someday I will learn to stop procrastinating, but today is not that day. This will be your thought process this week as you will have a lazy streak within which will make you a master procrastinator. The best you can do is to take a break and use this time to re-energise yourself. Halfhearted efforts at the workplace will only result in conflicts. Go on a vacation or just relax at home.
Advice: Take a break.
Pisces
Indecisiveness is the number one reason for failure. Lack of ability to decide promptly causes most people to fail with their projects and plans. The conflict between your brain and heart will be at its peak this week and you should ensure that your actions and decisions are more practical than emotional. Avoid reckless decisions as you might repent them later. Try and maintain the status quo and discuss your dilemma with people you can confide in.
Advice: Time for firm decisions.
Guruji Shrii Arnav