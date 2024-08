Aquarius

Aquarius: To acquire money requires valour, to keep money requires prudence, and to spend money well is an art. There will be a lot of focus on your financial life this week as you will make some key financial decisions and also spend on things you need. This is also a good time to reap some gains in speculative gains and if you are in the stock market, you will see some good gains and you should not hesitate to make fresh investments too. Advice: Focus on financial life.