Taurus

Taurus: Most of us know how to say nothing; few of us know when. This week you should use your silence as much as possible as anything you say or write can be construed in a very ugly way. This is also the time to be careful in your professional life as any complacency on your part can get you into sticky situations. Take care of your health as some minor health issues can jeopardise your peace. Advice: Avoid being complacent.