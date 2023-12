Scorpio

Self-pity is our worst enemy, and if we yield to it, we can never do anything wise in the world. You have been largely focusing on the negativity that circumstances inflicted upon you, and you should realise that this focus is yielding no result. Instead, you should focus on your own endeavours and decisions. Focus on what is in your control and do not waste your time on anything which is beyond your control. Advice: Avoid negativity around you.