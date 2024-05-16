T20 World Cup-bound Scotland team reveals jerseys with KMF's Nandini logo

Bengaluru: Cricket Scotland revealed their T20 team's jerseys with the logo of the Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini in a joint virtual press conference on Wednesday.
This comes after the KMF's announcement on April 21 to sponsor the Scotland and Ireland cricket teams in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The logo of Nandini, which is the brand under which the federation markets its dairy products, will be on the leading arm of the jerseys.
Matthew Cross, vice-captain, and Chris Sole, the right-arm medium pacer, of the Scotland men’s T20 team unveiled the jerseys virtually, while answering questions from reporters about how they expect the tournament to go.
M K Jagadish, Managing Director, KMF, noted that this is a brand building exercise to "aggressively push" their products in the global market. He said that the decision to sponsor the teams showcases the federation's "global intent". Several media activities are slated leading up to and during the tournament, while dairy products such as ghee and sweets will also be dispatched to the US, he added.
Paul Macari, Head of Operations and Commercial, Cricket Scotland, said, "We are partnering with a global brand, which reflects where we are and where we want to be in the future."
Official photographs of both the Scotland's and Ireland's team jerseys are expected to be released on Thursday.
Published 15 May 2024, 23:09 IST