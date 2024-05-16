Bengaluru lakes: NGT seeks reply from Karnataka, Centre 

The NGT has sought replies from the Karnataka government and the Central Pollution Control Board over alleged neglecting of lakes in Bengaluru and their unscientific rejuvenation.
The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took suo motu cognizance of the news report about neglect of lakes in Bengaluru that led to water crisis in the city.
The NGT has issued notices and sought replies from the Karnataka Tank Conservation & Development Authority, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner and Central Pollution Control Board.
The NGT order said that Bengaluru is facing an unprecedented water crisis with 257 potential water-stressed areas identified by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
"Plummeting reservoir levels, increased borewell drilling and encroachment on hundreds of lakes exacerbate the situation. Years of neglect, below-average rainfall and higher temperatures contribute to the crisis," the NGT said.
Quoting the news item, the NGT said that the neglect of water bodies and unscientific lake rejuvenation had severely impacted water-holding capacity, groundwater recharge and flood mitigation. Encroachment and untreated sewage further deteriorate the situation, leading to reduced water availability and disrupted ecological balance, the NGT said.
The Green Tribunal transferred the case to it's Southern Bench and posted the matter on July 12 for further hearing.
Published 15 May 2024, 22:53 IST