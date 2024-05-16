Cameras installed on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to detect sectional overspeeding

“The cameras will calculate the average time taken by a vehicle to cross a section between two camera poles and calculate if someone was going above the speed limit,” he said. For example, if the cameras are fixed 20 kilometres from each other, and the maximum permissible speed on the stretch is 100 kmph, then the vehicles must cross the section in 12 minutes or above. If anyone’s vehicle is detected at the next camera installed within 12 minutes, then the camera system flags that as a speed violation.