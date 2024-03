Sagittarius

The way we look at the world is the way we are. See it from a fair garden and everything looks cheerful. Climb to a higher plateau and you'll see plunder and chaos. Your current state of mind is highly stressed and negative and hence you are seeing a lot of negativities in your surroundings. This week will allow you to look at the good in your life and you should not let this opportunity go in vain. Advice: Look out for opportunities.