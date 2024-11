Aries

Mentally exhausted? It's like my brain hit 'Ctrl+Alt+Delete' but forgot to reboot. This week is going to be super intense at work, and you'll be putting in a lot of effort to hit your goals. The good news is that your hard work will pay off! Just be careful, though, because all this hustle might leave you feeling mentally wiped out. It's important to set some boundaries and not let the work pile up endlessly. Also, keep an eye on your spending—there might be some surprise expenses that could hit your wallet hard. Advice: Avoid mental exhaustion.