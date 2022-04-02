Whackyverse | Cheeky run

DHNS
DHNS,
  Apr 02 2022, 06:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 06:00 ist

He was doing standup, Chris Rock

When a joke gave Will Smith a shock.

He walked up to the stage

And slapped Chris in rage:

Dude, illness isn't something to mock.

Will Smith
chris rock
Oscars
Oscars 2022

