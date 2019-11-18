WhatsApp bug allows hackers spy on users via MP4 video

It looks like Facebook-owned WhatsApp can't catch a break. After getting panned for the Pegasus spy tool controversy, the company has again come under scrutiny for a bug, classified as 'critical severity' in the messenger app.

It has come to light that cybercriminals have found a loophole, in WhatsApp, wherein they can send corrupt MP4 videos to victim's phones and carry out remote code execution (RCE) and denial of service (DoS) cyber attack. They can even steal sensitive information and even spy on WhatsApp users.

Which phones are vulnerable to the WhatsApp bug?

Android versions prior to 2.19.274

Apple iOS versions prior to 2.19.100,

Enterprise Client versions prior to 2.25.3

Windows Phone versions before and including 2.18.368

Business for Android versions prior to 2.19.104

Business for iOS versions prior to 2.19.100

Facebook has acknowledged the existence of the bug dubbed as CVE-2019-11931 and has released the security patch to all the affected versions.

All mobile phone owners are advised to upgrade to the latest WhatsApp update, as early as possible. Follow the procedure below.

For iPhones

Go to App Store >> type WhatsApp Messenger >> tap on the update button

For Android mobiles

Go to Google Play store >> type WhatsApp Messenger >> tap on the update button

Microsoft Windows phones

Windows Phone 8.1:

Go to Store, then tap Menu > my apps > WhatsApp > update.

Alternatively, go to Store and search for WhatsApp. Tap WhatsApp > update.

Windows Phone 10:

Go to Microsoft Store, then tap Menu > My Library. Tap Update next to WhatsApp.

Alternatively, go to Microsoft Store and search for WhatsApp. Tap WhatsApp > Update.

In a related development, WhatsApp is causing rapid battery draining in most of the Android and iOS phones.

As of now, there is no permanent fix or any software patch to fix the aforementioned problem, but they can activate low-battery mode to kill WhatsApp from working in the background.

For iPhones:

Go to Settings >> Battery >> Low Power Mode

For Android phones:

Go to Settings >> Tap Battery And then Battery saver And then Set a schedule.

Pick when battery saver will turn on, for example:

No schedule: Only when you turn on the battery saver manually.

Based on percentage: When your battery reaches a certain percentage charge, like 5%.

